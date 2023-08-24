English
    Avon Mercantile Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, down 29.29% Y-o-Y

    August 24, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avon Mercantile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in June 2023 down 29.29% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 18.9% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2023 down 44.03% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

    Avon Mercantile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.101.071.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.101.071.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.280.21
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.074.750.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.75-3.971.32
    Other Income--3.210.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.75-0.761.34
    Interest0.941.471.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.20-2.23-0.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.20-2.23-0.17
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.20-2.23-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.20-2.23-0.17
    Equity Share Capital7.487.487.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-2.99-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.26-2.99-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-2.99-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.26-2.99-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

