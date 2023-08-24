Avon Mercantile Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, down 29.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in June 2023 down 29.29% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 18.9% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2023 down 44.03% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.