Avenue Supermarts Q2 biz update: Standalone revenue jumps 35.8% to Rs 10,385 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

D Mart-operator Avenue Supermarts on October 3 reported a standalone revenue from operations of Rs 10,385 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which marks a jump of 35.8 percent as compared to the year-ago period.

The standalone revenue in Q2 FY23 has nearly doubled as compared to the pre-pandemic period of Q2 FY20, when it was reported to be Rs 5,949.01 crore.

In Q2 FY21 and Q2 FY22, the company had reported a standalone revenue of Rs 5,218.15 crore and Rs 7,649.64 crore, respectively.

The total number of D-Mart stores as of September 30, 2022 stood at 302, Avenue Supermarts informed the stock exchanges in a regulatory filing.

While the company has shared its business update for the second quarter, the financials result for the July-September period is yet to be released.

In the first quarter, Avenue Supermarts' standalone profit jumped to Rs 680 crore, up from Rs 115 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. Sequentially, the profit had went up by nearly 46 percent.

Standalone revenue from operations during the June 2022 quarter grew 95 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,807 crore during the quarter ended June 2022. On a sequential basis, the revenue growth stood at 14 percent.

On October 3, Avenue Supermarts' shares closed at Rs 4,425 apiece at the BSE, which was 0.77 percent higher as compared to the previous day's close.