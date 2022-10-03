English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Avenue Supermarts Q2 biz update: Standalone revenue jumps 35.8% to Rs 10,385 crore

    The total number of D-Mart stores as of September 30, 2022 stood at 302, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    D Mart-operator Avenue Supermarts on October 3 reported a standalone revenue from operations of Rs 10,385 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which marks a jump of 35.8 percent as compared to the year-ago period.

    The standalone revenue in Q2 FY23 has nearly doubled as compared to the pre-pandemic period of Q2 FY20, when it was reported to be Rs 5,949.01 crore.

    In Q2 FY21 and Q2 FY22, the company had reported a standalone revenue of Rs 5,218.15 crore and Rs 7,649.64 crore, respectively.

    The total number of D-Mart stores as of September 30, 2022 stood at 302, Avenue Supermarts informed the stock exchanges in a regulatory filing.

    While the company has shared its business update for the second quarter, the financials result for the July-September period is yet to be released.

    Close

    Related stories

    In the first quarter, Avenue Supermarts' standalone profit jumped to Rs 680 crore, up from Rs 115 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. Sequentially, the profit had went up by nearly 46 percent.

    Standalone revenue from operations during the June 2022 quarter grew 95 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,807 crore during the quarter ended June 2022. On a sequential basis, the revenue growth stood at 14 percent.

    On October 3, Avenue Supermarts' shares closed at Rs 4,425 apiece at the BSE, which was 0.77 percent higher as compared to the previous day's close.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Avenue Supermarts #D-Mart #DMart #Results
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 05:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.