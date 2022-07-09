Avenue Supermarts Q1 profit jumps 6-fold to Rs 680 crore as revenue spikes 95%

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hypermarkets chain D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts on July 9 reported a massive 490 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended June 2022, backed by healthy topline and operating performance. However, the growth came on the back of a low base as the year-ago quarter was impacted by second COVID wave.

The standalone profit jumped to Rs 680 crore during June quarter, up from Rs 115 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. Sequentially, the profit rose nearly 46 percent.

Standalone revenue from operations grew 95 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,807 crore during the quarter ended June 2022. On a sequential basis, the revenue growth stood at 14 percent.

Avenue Supermarts added 10 stores in first quarter of current financial year 2022-23. "We cumulatively opened 110 stores over the last 3 financial years which never got an opportunity to operate in normal circumstances over the last 2 years. These stores have done extremely well in this quarter," Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director said.

Click Here To Read All Earnings Related News

This is also the first full quarter of zero disruption from COVID-19 pandemic.

On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in Q1FY23 stood at Rs 1,008 crore, a growth of 356 percent over the corresponding period last year and margin expanded significantly by 590 bps to 10.3 percent in Q1FY23.

Noronha said general merchandise and apparel categories saw relatively better traction than the previous quarter but still has some overhang of the Covid-19 led disruptions and acute inflationary impact, while discretionary contribution mix of this quarter is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels but is getting better.

He further said value growth through positive volume growth of discretionary products in relatively older stores is the best reflection of the strength of the DMart business, competitive impact and the local economy.

Avenue has made good progress in this area during the quarter and would need another quarter of uninterrupted operations to understand this better, he added.