Avance Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 89.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 89.29% from Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 100.07% from Rs. 101.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 103.85% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

Avance Tech shares closed at 1.59 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)