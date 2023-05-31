Avance Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 89.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avance Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 89.29% from Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 100.07% from Rs. 101.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 103.85% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.
Avance Tech shares closed at 1.59 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)
|Avance Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.58
|3.67
|5.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.58
|3.67
|5.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.49
|-0.43
|5.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|3.98
|0.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.02
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.08
|-0.78
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.08
|-0.78
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.08
|-0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|101.82
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.08
|101.05
|Tax
|0.10
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.08
|101.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.08
|101.05
|Equity Share Capital
|198.19
|198.19
|198.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|5.10
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|5.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|5.10
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|5.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited