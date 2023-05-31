English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Avance Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 89.29% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avance Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 89.29% from Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 100.07% from Rs. 101.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 103.85% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    Avance Tech shares closed at 1.59 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)

    Avance Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.583.675.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.583.675.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.49-0.435.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--3.980.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.08-0.78
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.08-0.78
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.08-0.78
    Exceptional Items----101.82
    P/L Before Tax0.030.08101.05
    Tax0.10----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.08101.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.08101.05
    Equity Share Capital198.19198.19198.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.005.10
    Diluted EPS----5.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.005.10
    Diluted EPS----5.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:33 pm