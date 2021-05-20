ATV Projects Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.65 crore, up 30.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.65 crore in March 2021 up 30.82% from Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2021 up 104.95% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2021 up 65.74% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020.

ATV Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.

ATV Projects shares closed at 5.68 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.22% returns over the last 6 months and 79.75% over the last 12 months.