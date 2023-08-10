ATV Projects Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.91 crore, up 87.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.91 crore in June 2023 up 87.22% from Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 61.07% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 up 53.69% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022.

ATV Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

ATV Projects shares closed at 13.18 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.26% returns over the last 6 months and 35.04% over the last 12 months.