    ATV Projects Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.91 crore, up 87.22% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ATV Projects India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.91 crore in June 2023 up 87.22% from Rs. 7.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 61.07% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 up 53.69% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022.

    ATV Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

    ATV Projects shares closed at 13.18 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.26% returns over the last 6 months and 35.04% over the last 12 months.

    ATV Projects India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.9113.647.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.9113.647.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.2810.823.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.11-3.67-1.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.031.110.89
    Depreciation0.280.610.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.223.082.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.991.691.25
    Other Income0.030.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.011.711.26
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.011.701.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.011.701.26
    Tax-0.02-0.060.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.031.771.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.031.771.26
    Equity Share Capital52.5652.5652.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.330.24
    Diluted EPS0.380.330.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.330.24
    Diluted EPS0.380.330.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ATV Projects #ATV Projects India #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 12:33 pm

