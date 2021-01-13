ATV Projects Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.16 crore, down 7.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.16 crore in December 2020 down 7.27% from Rs. 8.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020 down 50% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020 down 41.86% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019.

ATV Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

ATV Projects shares closed at 6.46 on January 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 71.35% returns over the last 6 months and 61.50% over the last 12 months.