Astron Paper & Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 141.52 crore, up 13.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.52 crore in December 2021 up 13.8% from Rs. 124.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021 up 51.44% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2021 up 39.66% from Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2020.

Astron Paper & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2020.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 45.70 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.58% returns over the last 6 months and 4.82% over the last 12 months.