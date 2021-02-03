Astral Poly Tec Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 897.50 crore, up 35.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 897.50 crore in December 2020 up 35.15% from Rs. 664.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.20 crore in December 2020 up 82.25% from Rs. 67.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.10 crore in December 2020 up 64.53% from Rs. 120.40 crore in December 2019.

Astral Poly Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 8.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.43 in December 2019.

Astral Poly Tec shares closed at 1,799.70 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.87% returns over the last 6 months and 54.27% over the last 12 months.