    Asit C Mehta Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 90.43% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asit C Mehta Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in June 2023 up 90.43% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 9.4% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 up 125.49% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

    Asit C Mehta shares closed at 129.10 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.86% returns over the last 6 months and 90.69% over the last 12 months.

    Asit C Mehta Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.361.290.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.361.290.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.00
    Depreciation0.300.290.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.371.160.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.66-0.190.06
    Other Income0.190.080.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.85-0.110.22
    Interest2.042.201.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.18-2.31-1.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.18-2.31-1.31
    Tax---0.880.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.18-1.43-1.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.18-1.43-1.31
    Equity Share Capital4.954.954.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.39-2.88-2.70
    Diluted EPS-2.39-2.88-2.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.39-2.88-2.70
    Diluted EPS-2.39-2.88-2.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

