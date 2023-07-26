Asit C Mehta Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 90.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in June 2023 up 90.43% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 9.4% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 up 125.49% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

Asit C Mehta shares closed at 129.10 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.86% returns over the last 6 months and 90.69% over the last 12 months.