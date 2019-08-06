Asian Petro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore, up 4709.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore in June 2019 up 4709.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 up 200.88% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 up 200% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2018.

Asian Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2018.

Asian Petro shares closed at 2.85 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)