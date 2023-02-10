Ashnoor Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.51 crore, down 67.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.51 crore in December 2022 down 67.83% from Rs. 73.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 86.63% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2022 down 50.28% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.

Ashnoor Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2021.

Ashnoor Text shares closed at 41.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.24% returns over the last 6 months and -41.07% over the last 12 months.