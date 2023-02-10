English
    Ashnoor Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.51 crore, down 67.83% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashnoor Textile Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.51 crore in December 2022 down 67.83% from Rs. 73.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 86.63% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2022 down 50.28% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.

    Ashnoor Textile Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.5144.2873.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.5144.2873.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.8439.2251.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.240.059.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.46-0.45-0.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.450.47
    Depreciation1.321.260.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.841.996.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.331.764.55
    Other Income0.040.340.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.372.114.65
    Interest0.871.051.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.501.063.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.501.063.61
    Tax0.15-0.030.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.351.092.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.351.092.63
    Equity Share Capital12.7412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.852.06
    Diluted EPS0.280.852.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.852.06
    Diluted EPS0.280.852.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
