App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Q2 net profit at Rs 49.68 cr

Net sales during the quarter stood at Rs 1,962.19 crore as against Rs 1,792.91 crore in the year-ago quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Textile major Arvind Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 49.68 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.10 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Net sales during the quarter stood at Rs 1,962.19 crore as against Rs 1,792.91 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The results are not comparable with the previous year's period because of demerger of its branded apparel to Arvind Fashions Ltd with effect from November 30, 2018.

Close

"To the extent, current quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2019, are not comparable with the quarter and half-year ended on September 30, 2018, and the year ended March 31, 2019," said Arvind.

related news

Arvind's total expenses stood at Rs 1,900.40 crore.

Revenue from the textile segment was at Rs 1,647.86 crore and Rs 182.54 crore from the advanced material segment.

"Expect revenue to grow by about 9-10 per cent and maintain EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin at around 10 per cent for the full year," the company said.

Shares of Arvind Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 45.75 apiece on the BSE, up 0.33 per cent over previous close.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Arvind Ltd #Business #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6