ARSS Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.09 crore, up 22.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.09 crore in September 2022 up 22.88% from Rs. 53.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2022 up 123.15% from Rs. 15.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2022 up 131.21% from Rs. 14.10 crore in September 2021.

ARSS Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.82 in September 2021.

ARSS Infra shares closed at 20.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.00% returns over the last 6 months and -25.72% over the last 12 months.