English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ARSS Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.09 crore, up 22.88% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ARSS Infrastructure Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.09 crore in September 2022 up 22.88% from Rs. 53.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2022 up 123.15% from Rs. 15.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in September 2022 up 131.21% from Rs. 14.10 crore in September 2021.

    ARSS Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.82 in September 2021.

    ARSS Infra shares closed at 20.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.00% returns over the last 6 months and -25.72% over the last 12 months.

    ARSS Infrastructure Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.0971.7953.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.0971.7953.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.4118.4617.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.41-0.770.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.564.615.34
    Depreciation0.200.200.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.3151.2749.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.81-1.97-19.12
    Other Income8.012.194.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.200.23-14.22
    Interest0.240.120.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.970.10-14.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.970.10-14.87
    Tax0.530.530.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.44-0.43-15.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.44-0.43-15.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.160.010.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.59-0.42-15.52
    Equity Share Capital22.7422.7422.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.58-0.18-6.82
    Diluted EPS1.58-0.18-6.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.58-0.18-6.82
    Diluted EPS1.58-0.18-6.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ARSS Infra #ARSS Infrastructure Projects #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am