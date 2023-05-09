English
    Apollo Pipes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 251.94 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Pipes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 251.94 crore in March 2023 up 1.81% from Rs. 247.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.03 crore in March 2023 down 3.67% from Rs. 15.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.15 crore in March 2023 up 2.38% from Rs. 29.45 crore in March 2022.

    Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2022.

    Apollo Pipes shares closed at 601.70 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.57% returns over the last 6 months and 11.14% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Pipes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations251.94236.68247.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations251.94236.68247.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials173.87200.60207.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.541.511.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.54-22.67-26.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3914.0111.56
    Depreciation7.567.427.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.1627.1424.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.878.6621.23
    Other Income0.720.021.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.598.6922.30
    Interest2.442.071.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.156.6120.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.156.6120.55
    Tax5.121.754.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.034.8615.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.034.8615.60
    Equity Share Capital39.3339.3339.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.821.243.97
    Diluted EPS3.821.243.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.821.243.97
    Diluted EPS3.821.243.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm