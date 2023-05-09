Apollo Pipes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 251.94 crore, up 1.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.94 crore in March 2023 up 1.81% from Rs. 247.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.03 crore in March 2023 down 3.67% from Rs. 15.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.15 crore in March 2023 up 2.38% from Rs. 29.45 crore in March 2022.

Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2022.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 601.70 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.57% returns over the last 6 months and 11.14% over the last 12 months.