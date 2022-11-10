English
    Apollo Hospitals Q2 net falls 20% to Rs 213 crore

    The healthcare major had reported a net profit of Rs 267 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

    November 10, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST

    Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 20 percent to Rs 213 crore in the second quarter ended September.

    The healthcare major had reported a net profit of Rs 267 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

    Total income increased to Rs 4,274 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 3,723 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Hospitals said in a regulatory filing.

    Shares of the company ended 1.8 percent down at Rs 4,282.25 apiece on the BSE.
