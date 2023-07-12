English
    Amber Enterprises Q1 PAT may dip 27.3% YoY to Rs. 30.6 cr: Nirmal Bang

    July 12, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Amber Enterprises to report net profit at Rs. 30.6 crore down 27.3% year-on-year (down 70.6% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 15 percent Y-o-Y (down 30.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,099.1 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 14.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 44.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 113.3 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 12, 2023 12:25 pm