    Alufluoride Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.01 crore, up 31.79% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alufluoride are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.01 crore in December 2022 up 31.79% from Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2022 up 145.94% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2022 up 99.39% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2021.

    Alufluoride
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.0135.8628.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.0135.8628.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.1121.0716.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.15-2.05-0.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.541.601.22
    Depreciation2.071.731.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.848.777.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.294.733.14
    Other Income0.480.210.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.784.943.30
    Interest0.820.650.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.964.292.60
    Exceptional Items-0.15----
    P/L Before Tax6.814.292.60
    Tax2.150.980.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.663.321.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.663.321.89
    Equity Share Capital7.827.827.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.964.242.42
    Diluted EPS5.964.242.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.964.242.42
    Diluted EPS5.964.242.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited