Alps Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 84.04 crore, up 14.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.04 crore in December 2021 up 14.24% from Rs. 73.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2021 up 4.38% from Rs. 16.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 down 171.01% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

Alps Industries shares closed at 3.80 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.10% returns over the last 6 months and 80.95% over the last 12 months.