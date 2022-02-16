Alps Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 84.04 crore, up 14.24% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 84.04 crore in December 2021 up 14.24% from Rs. 73.56 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2021 up 4.38% from Rs. 16.83 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 down 171.01% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.
Alps Industries shares closed at 3.80 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.10% returns over the last 6 months and 80.95% over the last 12 months.
|Alps Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|84.04
|92.63
|73.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|84.04
|92.63
|73.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.69
|58.16
|43.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.53
|0.72
|0.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.23
|11.50
|9.68
|Depreciation
|1.22
|1.24
|2.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.84
|21.40
|18.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.42
|-0.38
|-1.39
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.43
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.71
|0.04
|-1.37
|Interest
|15.40
|15.19
|15.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.11
|-15.15
|-16.83
|Exceptional Items
|1.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.10
|-15.15
|-16.83
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.10
|-15.15
|-16.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.10
|-15.15
|-16.83
|Equity Share Capital
|39.11
|39.11
|39.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.12
|-3.87
|-4.30
|Diluted EPS
|-4.12
|-3.87
|-4.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.12
|-3.87
|-4.30
|Diluted EPS
|-4.12
|-3.87
|-4.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited