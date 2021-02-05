Allied Digital Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 90.92 crore, up 8.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.92 crore in December 2020 up 8.14% from Rs. 84.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2020 up 133.56% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.05 crore in December 2020 up 43.61% from Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2019.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2019.

Allied Digital shares closed at 40.25 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 116.40% returns over the last 6 months and 75.38% over the last 12 months.