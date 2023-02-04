English
    Alliance Integ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alliance Integrated Metaliks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore in December 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 22.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.66 crore in December 2022 down 192.63% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2022 down 17.84% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2021.

    Alliance Integrated Metaliks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.1112.9822.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.1112.9822.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.071.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.75----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.37-3.100.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.104.193.61
    Depreciation7.097.097.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.297.1612.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.76-2.44-1.79
    Other Income0.000.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.76-2.42-1.78
    Interest14.9015.104.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.66-17.52-6.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-17.66-17.52-6.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.66-17.52-6.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.66-17.52-6.03
    Equity Share Capital11.6111.6111.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.52-1.51-5.20
    Diluted EPS-1.52-1.51-5.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.52-1.51-5.20
    Diluted EPS-1.52-1.51-5.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited