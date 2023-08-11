Allcargo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,271.06 crore, down 42.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,271.06 crore in June 2023 down 42.36% from Rs. 5,674.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.58 crore in June 2023 down 53.71% from Rs. 264.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.83 crore in June 2023 down 65.17% from Rs. 456.07 crore in June 2022.

Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.78 in June 2022.

Allcargo shares closed at 295.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.26% returns over the last 6 months and -2.48% over the last 12 months.