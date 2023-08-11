English
    Allcargo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,271.06 crore, down 42.36% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,271.06 crore in June 2023 down 42.36% from Rs. 5,674.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.58 crore in June 2023 down 53.71% from Rs. 264.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.83 crore in June 2023 down 65.17% from Rs. 456.07 crore in June 2022.

    Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.78 in June 2022.

    Allcargo shares closed at 295.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.26% returns over the last 6 months and -2.48% over the last 12 months.

    Allcargo Logistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,271.063,395.105,674.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,271.063,395.105,674.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.300.051.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost479.82485.23468.47
    Depreciation83.1480.6789.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,651.942,766.994,770.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.8662.16345.23
    Other Income19.8320.3021.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.6982.46366.84
    Interest24.3518.9528.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.3463.51337.94
    Exceptional Items111.711.6432.01
    P/L Before Tax163.0565.15369.95
    Tax42.3010.70110.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities120.7554.45259.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period120.7554.45259.80
    Minority Interest3.649.66-15.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.81-2.5520.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates122.5861.56264.83
    Equity Share Capital49.1449.1449.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.992.5110.78
    Diluted EPS4.992.5110.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.992.5110.78
    Diluted EPS4.992.5110.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

