Airo Lam Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.81 crore, down 9.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.81 crore in June 2023 down 9.25% from Rs. 53.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2023 up 18.65% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.59 crore in June 2023 up 23.95% from Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2022.

Airo Lam EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2022.

Airo Lam shares closed at 123.75 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.12% returns over the last 6 months and 78.06% over the last 12 months.