Agro Tech Foods Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 251.69 crore, up 10.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.69 crore in September 2021 up 10.25% from Rs. 228.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in September 2021 down 41.43% from Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in September 2021 down 22.33% from Rs. 16.48 crore in September 2020.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.73 in September 2020.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 1,009.70 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.03% returns over the last 6 months and 35.45% over the last 12 months.