    AGI Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.81 crore, up 23.57% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGI Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.81 crore in June 2023 up 23.57% from Rs. 55.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.34 crore in June 2023 up 21.09% from Rs. 11.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.86 crore in June 2023 up 23.67% from Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2022.

    AGI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 10.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.02 in June 2022.

    AGI Infra shares closed at 609.40 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.47% over the last 12 months.

    AGI Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.8166.3655.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.8166.3655.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.3988.8538.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.58-47.28-6.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.476.646.04
    Depreciation1.522.010.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.125.653.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8910.4913.22
    Other Income1.452.491.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3412.9814.38
    Interest1.171.201.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.1711.7813.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.1711.7813.36
    Tax2.83-1.542.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.3413.3211.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.3413.3211.02
    Equity Share Capital12.2212.2212.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9210.909.02
    Diluted EPS10.9210.909.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9210.909.02
    Diluted EPS10.9210.909.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 pm

