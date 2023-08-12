English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Advani Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore, up 1.96% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore in June 2023 up 1.96% from Rs. 22.87 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2023 down 31.66% from Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.03 crore in June 2023 down 27.3% from Rs. 9.67 crore in June 2022.
    Advani Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2022.Advani Hotels shares closed at 89.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.96% returns over the last 6 months and 13.67% over the last 12 months.
    Advani Hotels and Resorts (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.3230.4422.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.3230.4422.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.932.10--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.016.455.21
    Depreciation0.790.700.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.967.288.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.6213.908.74
    Other Income0.620.540.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.2414.449.03
    Interest0.030.050.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.2214.409.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.2214.409.01
    Tax1.613.472.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.6110.936.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.6110.936.75
    Equity Share Capital9.249.249.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.002.371.46
    Diluted EPS1.002.371.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.002.371.46
    Diluted EPS1.002.371.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Advani Hotels #Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!