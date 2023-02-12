Advanced Enzyme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.68 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.68 crore in December 2022 up 23.75% from Rs. 64.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2022 up 89.69% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.95 crore in December 2022 up 74.84% from Rs. 14.27 crore in December 2021.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2021.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 277.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and -11.13% over the last 12 months.