    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Advanced Enzyme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.68 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advanced Enzyme Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.68 crore in December 2022 up 23.75% from Rs. 64.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2022 up 89.69% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.95 crore in December 2022 up 74.84% from Rs. 14.27 crore in December 2021.

    Advanced Enzyme Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.6877.1864.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.6877.1864.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.7434.8525.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.40-4.471.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.219.719.09
    Depreciation2.612.512.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.1418.1315.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5816.4410.74
    Other Income3.752.001.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.3418.4411.80
    Interest0.020.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.3118.4111.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.3118.4111.78
    Tax5.684.803.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.6413.628.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.6413.628.77
    Equity Share Capital22.3622.3622.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.491.220.78
    Diluted EPS1.491.220.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.491.220.78
    Diluted EPS1.491.220.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited