    Advance Multi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, up 28.51% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Multitech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in June 2023 up 28.51% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2023 down 1748.8% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2023 down 385.71% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    Advance Multitech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.722.941.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.722.941.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.701.730.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.060.120.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.240.21
    Depreciation0.130.080.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.340.710.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.740.060.06
    Other Income0.014.98--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.735.040.06
    Interest0.050.080.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.774.96-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.774.96-0.04
    Tax--0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.774.93-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.774.93-0.04
    Equity Share Capital4.034.034.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.9212.24-0.10
    Diluted EPS-1.9212.24-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.9212.24-0.10
    Diluted EPS-1.9212.24-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 04:00 pm

