Advance Multi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, up 28.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in June 2023 up 28.51% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2023 down 1748.8% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2023 down 385.71% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.