    Advance Meter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore, up 43.01% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore in March 2023 up 43.01% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2023 down 264.27% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2023 down 733.72% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

    Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)

    Advance Metering Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.303.072.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.303.072.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.131.320.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.16-0.01-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.891.671.49
    Depreciation1.101.110.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.841.461.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.83-2.48-2.07
    Other Income0.560.450.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.27-2.03-1.84
    Interest0.250.310.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.52-2.34-2.22
    Exceptional Items0.4412.62--
    P/L Before Tax-8.0810.28-2.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.0810.28-2.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.0810.28-2.22
    Equity Share Capital8.038.038.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.311.46-1.38
    Diluted EPS-5.311.46-1.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.311.46-1.38
    Diluted EPS-5.311.46-1.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:17 am