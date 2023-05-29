Advance Meter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore, up 43.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore in March 2023 up 43.01% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2023 down 264.27% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2023 down 733.72% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.
Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)
|Advance Metering Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.30
|3.07
|2.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.30
|3.07
|2.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.13
|1.32
|0.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|-0.01
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.89
|1.67
|1.49
|Depreciation
|1.10
|1.11
|0.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.84
|1.46
|1.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.83
|-2.48
|-2.07
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.45
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.27
|-2.03
|-1.84
|Interest
|0.25
|0.31
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.52
|-2.34
|-2.22
|Exceptional Items
|0.44
|12.62
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.08
|10.28
|-2.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.08
|10.28
|-2.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.08
|10.28
|-2.22
|Equity Share Capital
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.31
|1.46
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-5.31
|1.46
|-1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.31
|1.46
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-5.31
|1.46
|-1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited