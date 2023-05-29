Advance Meter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore, up 43.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore in March 2023 up 43.01% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2023 down 264.27% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2023 down 733.72% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

