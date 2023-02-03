English
    Ador Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 73.08% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 73.08% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 113.66% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 137.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.Ador Multi shares closed at 62.20 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -26.30% over the last 12 months.
    Ador Multiproducts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.341.350.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.341.350.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.290.990.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.000.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.250.37
    Depreciation0.070.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.290.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.71-0.26-0.31
    Other Income0.010.01-0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.71-0.25-0.34
    Interest0.020.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.73-0.26-0.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.73-0.26-0.34
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.73-0.26-0.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.73-0.26-0.34
    Equity Share Capital4.674.674.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.56-0.57-0.72
    Diluted EPS-1.56-0.57-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.56-0.57-0.72
    Diluted EPS-1.56-0.57-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited