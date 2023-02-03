Ador Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 73.08% Y-o-Y
February 03, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 73.08% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 113.66% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 137.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.
|Ador Multi shares closed at 62.20 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -26.30% over the last 12 months.
|Ador Multiproducts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.34
|1.35
|0.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.34
|1.35
|0.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.29
|0.99
|0.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.00
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.25
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.29
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.26
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.25
|-0.34
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.73
|-0.26
|-0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|-0.26
|-0.34
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|-0.26
|-0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.73
|-0.26
|-0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|4.67
|4.67
|4.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-0.57
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-0.57
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-0.57
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-0.57
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited