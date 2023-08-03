Ador Fontech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.22 crore, up 0.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.22 crore in June 2023 up 0.6% from Rs. 49.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2023 up 60.31% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.03 crore in June 2023 up 26.86% from Rs. 6.33 crore in June 2022.

Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2022.

Ador Fontech shares closed at 126.55 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 60.80% returns over the last 6 months and 69.64% over the last 12 months.