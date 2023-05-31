English
    Action Const Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 613.84 crore, up 20.22% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Action Construction Equipment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 613.84 crore in March 2023 up 20.22% from Rs. 510.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.65 crore in March 2023 up 34.53% from Rs. 35.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.41 crore in March 2023 up 45.21% from Rs. 52.62 crore in March 2022.

    Action Const EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.97 in March 2022.

    Action Const shares closed at 454.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.98% returns over the last 6 months and 130.39% over the last 12 months.

    Action Construction Equipment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations613.84556.33510.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations613.84556.33510.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials449.08410.43428.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.82-15.27-10.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.6026.8320.81
    Depreciation4.994.384.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.6972.4823.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.3057.4843.21
    Other Income3.127.685.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.4265.1648.60
    Interest3.383.134.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.0462.0344.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.0462.0344.33
    Tax20.8915.338.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.1546.7035.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.1546.7035.41
    Minority Interest0.50-0.210.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.6546.4935.42
    Equity Share Capital23.8223.8223.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.003.902.97
    Diluted EPS4.003.902.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.003.902.97
    Diluted EPS4.003.902.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2023