Action Const Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 613.84 crore, up 20.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 613.84 crore in March 2023 up 20.22% from Rs. 510.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.65 crore in March 2023 up 34.53% from Rs. 35.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.41 crore in March 2023 up 45.21% from Rs. 52.62 crore in March 2022.

Action Const EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.97 in March 2022.

Action Const shares closed at 454.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.98% returns over the last 6 months and 130.39% over the last 12 months.