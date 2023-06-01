Acme Resources Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore, up 907.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore in March 2023 up 907.17% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in March 2023 up 673.67% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2023 up 570.79% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

Acme Resources EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2022.

Acme Resources shares closed at 19.45 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.75% returns over the last 6 months and 30.54% over the last 12 months.