Accelya Kale Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore, up 25.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore in March 2022 up 25.09% from Rs. 74.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.82 crore in March 2022 up 82.04% from Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.33 crore in March 2022 up 67.27% from Rs. 21.72 crore in March 2021.

Accelya Kale EPS has increased to Rs. 13.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.29 in March 2021.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 990.05 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.30% returns over the last 6 months and 9.88% over the last 12 months.