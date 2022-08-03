Accelya Kale Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.12 crore, up 20.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.12 crore in June 2022 up 20.29% from Rs. 85.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.17 crore in June 2022 up 37.08% from Rs. 18.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.20 crore in June 2022 up 28.53% from Rs. 34.39 crore in June 2021.

Accelya Kale EPS has increased to Rs. 16.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.30 in June 2021.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 979.50 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -27.36% over the last 12 months.