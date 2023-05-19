Abbott India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,343.08 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,343.08 crore in March 2023 up 7.02% from Rs. 1,255.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.42 crore in March 2023 up 9.47% from Rs. 211.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 329.76 crore in March 2023 up 4.73% from Rs. 314.87 crore in March 2022.

Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 108.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 99.49 in March 2022.

Abbott India shares closed at 20,970.55 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.03% returns over the last 6 months and 15.67% over the last 12 months.