    Abbott India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,343.08 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abbott India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,343.08 crore in March 2023 up 7.02% from Rs. 1,255.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.42 crore in March 2023 up 9.47% from Rs. 211.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 329.76 crore in March 2023 up 4.73% from Rs. 314.87 crore in March 2022.

    Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 108.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 99.49 in March 2022.

    Abbott India shares closed at 20,970.55 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.03% returns over the last 6 months and 15.67% over the last 12 months.

    Abbott India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,343.081,326.481,255.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,343.081,326.481,255.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials128.89134.26122.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods672.68462.83638.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.51147.77-85.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost126.70135.24135.48
    Depreciation17.3417.8117.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses176.20129.89149.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax262.78298.68276.39
    Other Income49.6439.9421.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax312.42338.62297.44
    Interest4.013.795.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax308.41334.83292.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax308.41334.83292.30
    Tax76.9988.0080.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities231.42246.83211.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period231.42246.83211.41
    Equity Share Capital21.2521.2521.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS108.90116.1699.49
    Diluted EPS108.90116.1699.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS108.90116.1699.49
    Diluted EPS108.90116.1699.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 19, 2023 08:36 pm