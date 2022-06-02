English
    ABans Enterpris Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 619.11 crore, down 56.16% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 619.11 crore in March 2022 down 56.16% from Rs. 1,412.25 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2022 up 72.27% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.79 crore in March 2022 up 32.23% from Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2021.

    ABans Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 10.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in March 2021.

    ABans Enterpris shares closed at 103.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.27% returns over the last 6 months and -10.85% over the last 12 months.

    ABans Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations619.11979.071,412.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations619.11979.071,412.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials245.71318.2175.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods351.40620.921,189.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.2426.85127.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.302.692.71
    Depreciation0.430.690.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.853.553.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.186.1613.45
    Other Income13.182.590.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.368.7513.76
    Interest2.232.813.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.135.9410.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.135.9410.58
    Tax1.130.191.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.015.749.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.015.749.25
    Minority Interest-0.26-0.44-0.69
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.745.308.56
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.764.126.63
    Diluted EPS10.764.126.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.764.126.63
    Diluted EPS10.764.126.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ABans Enterpris #ABans Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
