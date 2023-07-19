AB Money Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.45 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.45 crore in June 2023 up 26.61% from Rs. 61.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.44 crore in June 2023 up 16.48% from Rs. 8.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.45 crore in June 2023 up 52.6% from Rs. 21.92 crore in June 2022.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.44 in June 2022.

AB Money shares closed at 61.40 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 8.67% over the last 12 months.