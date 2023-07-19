English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AB Money Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.45 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Money are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.45 crore in June 2023 up 26.61% from Rs. 61.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.44 crore in June 2023 up 16.48% from Rs. 8.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.45 crore in June 2023 up 52.6% from Rs. 21.92 crore in June 2022.

    AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.44 in June 2022.

    AB Money shares closed at 61.40 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 8.67% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Birla Money
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.4565.9161.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.4565.9161.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.0617.9517.23
    Depreciation1.851.861.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.180.220.06
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.1124.4627.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.6321.4115.37
    Other Income0.974.294.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.6025.7020.33
    Interest18.5415.939.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.059.7711.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.059.7711.24
    Tax3.612.413.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.447.378.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.447.378.10
    Equity Share Capital5.655.655.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.671.301.44
    Diluted EPS1.671.301.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.671.301.44
    Diluted EPS1.671.301.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AB Money #Aditya Birla Money #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!