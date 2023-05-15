English
    AARTIPHARM Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 374.27 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Pharmalabs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 374.27 crore in March 2023 up 2.62% from Rs. 364.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.99 crore in March 2023 down 10.9% from Rs. 44.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.79 crore in March 2023 up 8.58% from Rs. 70.72 crore in March 2022.

    AARTIPHARM EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.95 in March 2022.

    AARTIPHARM shares closed at 408.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE)

    Aarti Pharmalabs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations374.271,136.98
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations374.271,136.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials210.12689.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods--9.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.70-82.53
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost30.9491.22
    Depreciation14.2541.52
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses65.12197.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.54190.02
    Other Income--1.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.54191.30
    Interest5.8014.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.74176.61
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax56.74176.61
    Tax16.7544.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.99131.73
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.99131.73
    Equity Share Capital45.3145.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.4114.54
    Diluted EPS4.4114.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.4114.54
    Diluted EPS4.4114.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

