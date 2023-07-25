Aarti Surfactan Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.70 crore, down 5.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.70 crore in June 2023 down 5.96% from Rs. 158.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2023 up 41.53% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.83 crore in June 2023 up 27.84% from Rs. 11.60 crore in June 2022.

Aarti Surfactan EPS has increased to Rs. 6.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.89 in June 2022.

Aarti Surfactan shares closed at 615.15 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.55% returns over the last 6 months and -17.99% over the last 12 months.