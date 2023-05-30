A K Spintex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.32 crore, up 36.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A K Spintex are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.32 crore in March 2023 up 36.67% from Rs. 23.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 up 84.7% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2023 up 35.09% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022.
A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2022.
A K Spintex shares closed at 82.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.90% returns over the last 6 months and 51.99% over the last 12 months.
|A K Spintex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.32
|27.66
|23.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.32
|27.66
|23.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.40
|5.68
|5.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|-0.76
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.99
|3.19
|3.24
|Depreciation
|1.63
|1.50
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.89
|15.87
|12.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.15
|2.18
|1.74
|Other Income
|0.07
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.22
|2.18
|1.77
|Interest
|0.23
|0.17
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.99
|2.00
|1.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.99
|2.00
|1.54
|Tax
|0.45
|0.55
|0.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.54
|1.45
|0.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.54
|1.45
|0.84
|Equity Share Capital
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.07
|2.89
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|3.07
|2.89
|1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.07
|2.89
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|3.07
|2.89
|1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited