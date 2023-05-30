A K Spintex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.32 crore, up 36.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.32 crore in March 2023 up 36.67% from Rs. 23.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 up 84.7% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2023 up 35.09% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022.

A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2022.

A K Spintex shares closed at 82.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.90% returns over the last 6 months and 51.99% over the last 12 months.