    A K Spintex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.32 crore, up 36.67% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A K Spintex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.32 crore in March 2023 up 36.67% from Rs. 23.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 up 84.7% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2023 up 35.09% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022.

    A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2022.

    A K Spintex shares closed at 82.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.90% returns over the last 6 months and 51.99% over the last 12 months.

    A K Spintex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.3227.6623.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.3227.6623.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.405.685.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.25-0.76-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.993.193.24
    Depreciation1.631.501.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8915.8712.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.152.181.74
    Other Income0.07--0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.222.181.77
    Interest0.230.170.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.992.001.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.992.001.54
    Tax0.450.550.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.541.450.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.541.450.84
    Equity Share Capital5.035.035.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.072.891.66
    Diluted EPS3.072.891.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.072.891.66
    Diluted EPS3.072.891.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:00 pm