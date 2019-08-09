App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

E-tickets may cost more, IRCTC plans to reimpose service charge: Report

E-tickets, especially for the sleeper and air-conditioned coaches, will have a service charge of Rs 20 and Rs 40, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image - IRCTC site
Representative Image - IRCTC site

E-tickets bought through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will cost more, as the railways ticketing arm plans to bring back the service charge, reports DNA.

E-tickets, especially for the sleeper and air-conditioned coaches, will carry a service charge of Rs 20 and Rs 40, respectively, the report said.

In a letter to the railways, the finance ministry asked for “use of discretion in levying service charges on e-tickets”, after expressing inability to provide Rs 88 crore to IRCTC to make up for the withdrawal of service charges on e-tickets.

Close

The service fee was removed post-demonetisation to promote Digital India on the finance ministry’s promise to reimburse losses.

related news

A meeting of the IRCTC board to finalise the decision to re-impose the charge would be held soon, the report quoted sources as saying.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Digital India #e-tickets #Finance Ministry #IRCTC #Railway Ministry #railways #Service charge #ticket prices

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.