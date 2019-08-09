E-tickets may cost more, IRCTC plans to reimpose service charge: Report

E-tickets bought through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will cost more, as the railways ticketing arm plans to bring back the service charge, reports DNA.

E-tickets, especially for the sleeper and air-conditioned coaches, will carry a service charge of Rs 20 and Rs 40, respectively, the report said.

In a letter to the railways, the finance ministry asked for “use of discretion in levying service charges on e-tickets”, after expressing inability to provide Rs 88 crore to IRCTC to make up for the withdrawal of service charges on e-tickets.

The service fee was removed post-demonetisation to promote Digital India on the finance ministry’s promise to reimburse losses.

A meeting of the IRCTC board to finalise the decision to re-impose the charge would be held soon, the report quoted sources as saying.

