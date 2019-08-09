Dutee Chand signs up with PUMA

Global sports company PUMA announced the signing of India's fastest woman athlete Dutee Chand for her first association with a reputed brand. Dutee joins an impressive list of world class PUMA athletes, including sprint legend Usain Bolt.

The 23-year-old national record holder 100m sprinter will be equipped with custom-made performance gear to support her efforts to better her performances.

Last month, she became the the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold medal in the World University Games by winning the women's 100m dash in Napoli, Italy by clocking 11.32 seconds. She holds the national record of 11.26 seconds.

"This is my very first exclusive brand association and I am thrilled that it is with a company that has worked with legendary athletes like Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive," said Dutee.

"It is great to see PUMA encourage athletes across sporting fields and I am humbled by their trust in me to represent the brand in India. This means a lot to me and I am excited about my association with PUMA."

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director PUMA India, said, "Dutee's success is a result of a sheer display of her exceptional athletic capabilities and power on the track. Having rewritten the history of Indian sports in her explosive style, she represents everything we are as a brand.