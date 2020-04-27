App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddy's launches generic lipid-regulating tablets in US

The company's tablets are available in 54 mg dose in bottle count size of 90, and 160 mg dose in bottle count sizes of 90 and 500

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Dr Reddy
Dr Reddy

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said it has launched generic lipid-regulating tablets in the US market. The company's Fenofibrate tablets USP in the strengths of 54 mg and 160 mg are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of AbbVie Inc's Tricor tablets, it added.

According to IQVIA Health data, the Tricor brand and generic had US sales of around USD 90 million moving annual total (MAT) for the most recent 12 months ending in January 2020, Dr Reddy's said.

Close

The company's tablets are available in 54 mg dose in bottle count size of 90, and 160 mg dose in bottle count sizes of 90 and 500, it added.

related news

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 3,991 per scrip on BSE, down 0.28 per cent from their previous close.





Catch our entire coverage on the Facebook-Jio deal here.






Also read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 01:44 pm

tags #Dr Reddy #drug #Health #pharma #USA

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.