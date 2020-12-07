DLF To Invest Rs 30 Crore In Installing New Air-Filtration Technology In All Office Buildings

live bse live

Realty major DLF will invest around Rs 30 crore over the next six months to install new air-filtration technology in its office buildings to provide safe environment for employees of its corporate tenants post COVID-19, a senior company official said on Monday.

The rent collection from its leased office spaces across major cities has been around 97 percent despite COVID-19 pandemic, DLF group MD-Rental Business Sriram Khattar said. He said only 10-15 percent of workforce has returned to its office buildings as corporates have adopted work from home policy due to the pandemic but hoped numbers to increase gradually from January onwards.

To ensure safe re-entry of tenants and their employees as well as visitors in its office buildings, Khattar said the company will install MERV-14 range of air-filtration technology to help purify the air in all its office buildings across the country.

"It will take six months to install this new technology. The total investment will be around Rs 30 crore," Khattar told PTI. DLF has a commercial portfolio, including office and retail assets, of around 35 million sq ft across major cities including, Gurugram, with an annual rental income of over Rs 3,000 crore.

DLF-GIC joint venture firm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) holds bulk of the portfolio. "We have worked very hard in the last six months in area of wellness to ensure very high-level of safety for those who are returning back to work," Khattar said. "Indoor air quality is one of the most important considerations to enable a safe return to work," he noted.

Recommended by American Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), MERV-14 is 90% + efficient at capturing small particles (1 µm to 3 µm size range), DLF said in a statement.

DLF's office rental business has been recognised as a sustainability leader in GRESB global rankings and has received a green star rating. It has got certificates from WELL Health Safety Rating and British Safety Council for complying with the highest health and safety standards.

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) is a joint venture between DLF and Singapore''s sovereign wealth fund. DLF holds 66.67 percent stake while GIC has 33.33 percent stake in the DCCDL. GIC had picked up stake in the DCCDL by investing Rs 9,000 crore.