PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Divi's Lab earmarks Rs 1,500 crore to set up manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh

The work on the manufacturing plant would commence from December 7, Divi''s Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Drug maker Divi''s Laboratories on Tuesday said it has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The work on the manufacturing plant would commence from December 7, Divi''s Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The Unit-III facility will come up in the East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh, it added.

Close

The company will be investing about Rs 1,500 crore out of its internal accruals in a phased manner for the implementation of the plant, the drugmaker said.

The operations are likely to commence within 12 to 18 months for the first phase of the project, it added.

All the requisite licenses have been granted by the central and Andhra Pradesh government for implementation of the project, the company said.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.