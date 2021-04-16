Dilip Buildcon Q4 PAT seen up 12.7% YoY to Rs 124.1 cr: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects Dilip Buildcon to report net profit at Rs 124.1 crore up 12.7% year-on-year (up 11.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,587.2 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 25.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 24.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 420.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

