    Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 702-crore Surat metro phase-1 project

    The project involves the construction of an 8.702-km elevated metro line with seven stations from Majura Gate to Saroli Dead End, the company has said

    Moneycontrol Research
    October 15, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
    Dilip Buildcon Limited on October 15 received a letter of acceptance from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for a Rs 702.02-crore Surat Metro Rail Project Phase 1, the highway builder told exchanges on October 15.

    The project includes the construction of an 8.702-km elevated metro line with seven stations from Majura Gate to Saroli Dead End under Corridor 2 and has to be completed in 26 months, it said.

    The Surat Metro Rail project is 40.35-km long and comprises two corridors. The length of the first corridor Sarthana to Dream City line— is 21.61 km, of which 6.47 km would be underground and the rest elevated.
    Tags: #Dilip Buildcon Limited #GMRC #phase1 #Surat Metro rail project
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 05:39 pm
