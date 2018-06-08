Dhanuka Agritech gets green nod to set up Rs 90 crore pesticide unit

Dhanuka Agritech has received environment clearance (EC) for setting up a pesticide unit in Bharuch district of Gujarat at a cost of Rs 90 crore.

The proposed unit with a manufacturing capacity of 3,415 tonne per month technical grade pesticides will be established at the Dahej-III Industrial Estate in Bharuch.

The Environment Ministry has given the EC to Dhanuka's proposal after taking into account the recommendations of an expert committee, a senior government official said.

The clearance is however subject to certain conditions. The project is estimated to cost Rs 90 crore. There is no rehabilitation and resettlement involved, the official added.

The Gurugram-based company has three manufacturing units in Haryana, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir and has tie-ups with four American, five Japanese and two European companies.

It manufactures a wide range of agro-chemicals like herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, miticides and plant growth regulators.