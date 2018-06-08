App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dhanuka Agritech gets green nod to set up Rs 90 crore pesticide unit

The proposed unit with a manufacturing capacity of 3,415 tonne per month technical grade pesticides will be established at the Dahej-III Industrial Estate in Bharuch.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dhanuka Agritech has received environment clearance (EC) for setting up a pesticide unit in Bharuch district of Gujarat at a cost of Rs 90 crore.

The proposed unit with a manufacturing capacity of 3,415 tonne per month technical grade pesticides will be established at the Dahej-III Industrial Estate in Bharuch.

The Environment Ministry has given the EC to Dhanuka's proposal after taking into account the recommendations of an expert committee, a senior government official said.

The clearance is however subject to certain conditions. The project is estimated to cost Rs 90 crore. There is no rehabilitation and resettlement involved, the official added.

The Gurugram-based company has three manufacturing units in Haryana, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir and has tie-ups with four American, five Japanese and two European companies.

It manufactures a wide range of agro-chemicals like herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, miticides and plant growth regulators.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 02:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dhanuka Agritech #pesticides

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.