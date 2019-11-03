App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DBS Bank denies reports of possible Yes Bank acquisition

On November 1, Yes Bank reported a net loss of Rs 600 crore for the July-September quarter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Singapore-based DBS Bank, on November 2, denied reports claiming that it may acquire 51 percent stake in Yes Bank.

"The rumours of DBS acquiring a stake in Yes Bank are unfounded and baseless," a DBS Spokesperson told news agency IANS.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, Yes Bank also said that reports of possible acquisition by DBS, were false.

Close

As per current rules banks (including foreign banks having branch presence in India) can acquire up to 10 percent stake (share) in other banks. However, according to CNBC-TV18, in case of exceptional circumstances, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may permit them a higher level of shareholding.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

On November 1, Yes Bank had said that investors were in discussion it to pump in capital of around $3 billion.

The bank had disclosed that one of the investors in discussion for $1.2 billion capital is a family office in the US.

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank has dipped in the last few quarters due to the accelerated recognition of non-performing assets (NPAs).

The bank is also in discussions to raise $1.6 billion from a clutch of six global private equity funds and two domestic mutual funds, according to chief executive Ravneet Gill. Gill had replaced the promoter-chief executive Rana Kapoor earlier this year.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 3, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #banking #Business #Companies #Yes Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.